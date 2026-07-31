Zelensky changed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council. Who joined it

President Volodymyr Zelensky changed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine — they introduced the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty, the acting Minister of Defense Yevheniy Khmara, and the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi.

This is stated in Decree No. 677/2026, published on the website of the Office of the President.

Former Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, former Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and former Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev were expelled from NSDC.

On July 17, Zelensky offered the former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. According to the president, a corresponding decree on the appointment is already being prepared.

Currently, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council is Rustem Umerov. It recently became known that he will continue working in the department, but in a new position.

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