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Zelensky changed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council. Who joined it

Author:
Khrystyna Pitsuriak
Date:

President Volodymyr Zelensky changed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine — they introduced the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty, the acting Minister of Defense Yevheniy Khmara, and the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi.

This is stated in Decree No. 677/2026, published on the website of the Office of the President.

Former Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, former Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and former Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev were expelled from NSDC.

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