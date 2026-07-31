Four servicemen injured in ammunition detonation at military training ground in Khmelnytsky

Four servicemen were injured in a detonation of ammunition at a military training ground in Khmelnytskyi and are in the hospital.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The incident occurred around 11:55 AM. There is currently no contact with several other servicemen who were at the scene.

Law enforcement officers have opened a case for violating the rules for handling weapons. Law enforcement officers are currently questioning the command and servicemen.

The scene inspection will begin after the detonation stops.

Earlier, the Regional Military Administration wrote that residents of nearby residential buildings were informed of the need to stay in shelters. Currently, there is information about damage to residential buildings.

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