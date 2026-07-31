Military personnel of the National Guard, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the police will receive up to UAH 460 000 in incentive payments

Servicemen of the National Guard, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and the police will receive up to UAH 460 000 in incentive payments — they will be calculated depending on the complexity and danger of the tasks performed during combat work.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivsky.

The relevant orders have already been signed by Vyhivsky. In particular, the payments will be calculated as follows:

up to UAH 100 000 per month will be paid for participation in hostilities;

UAH 170 000 per month — for tasks on the contact line;

UAH 70 000 per month — for tasks on other front lines within the companyʼs strongpoint;

UAH 50 000 per month — for service at control points;

UAH 15 000-30 000 per month will be paid to military instructors;

Other categories of military personnel will receive up to UAH 10 000 per month for their service.

Also, UAH 40 000 will be awarded per day for capturing Russian positions, and 20 000 for returning those already lost. Another UAH 100 000 will be awarded for each Russian captured, and UAH 15 000 for killing an enemy in a gunfight or hand-to-hand combat.

Payments will be accrued for the period from June 1, 2026.

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