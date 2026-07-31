Ukraine strikes Volgograd refinery, aircraft factory in Yevpatoria, and Taman port in Russia (UPD)

Ukraine struck the Volgograd oil refinery, an aircraft factory in Yevpatoria, and the port of Taman in Russia, as well as an ammunition depot in Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff and SBU.

The Volgograd Refinery, owned by “Lukoil”, is an enterprise with a capacity of approximately 15 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel.

In Yevpatoria, two hangars were attacked, where aircraft equipment was stored and the production workshop of the Yevpatoria Aircraft Plant was located. A large-scale fire is being recorded in the Russian port of Taman after the attack.

The Ukrainian military also struck an ammunition depot in temporarily occupied Crimea and an electronic warfare complex in the Luhansk region.

UPD (13:41): President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Defense Forces attacked three more Russian logistics centers — in Sarapul, Kazan and Volgograd, at a distance of approximately 500 to 1 300 km from the border. Zelensky also spoke about strikes in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

On the night of July 29, Ukrainian military forces struck the “Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez” refinery in Perm, which processes over 13 million tons of oil per year.

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