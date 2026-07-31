Russia attacked Ukraine with 255 strike UAVs. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of July 31, Russia attacked Ukraine with 255 “Shahed” attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the direction of Russia (Oryol, Kursk) and temporarily occupied territories (Donetsk, Hvardiyske in Crimea). The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

The air defense neutralized 195 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. In particular, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense forces destroyed 14 UAVs that night, the Regional Military Administration reported. It was not possible to shoot down 22 attack UAVs at 14 locations, and debris fell on four more.

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian territory with 284 drones and 74 missiles of various types on the night of July 30. In Lviv, at least 34 people were injured in the attack, and one 35-year-old man died.

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