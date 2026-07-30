Koretsky said that all shelters in Ukraine will be checked “without exception”

In Ukraine, all shelters will be inspected "without exception", in particular regarding their proper maintenance and unhindered access by citizens.

This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

Koretsky noted that the shelters should be open even when the alarm has not yet been declared, but a warning has been issued about the danger. According to him, in the fifth year of the war, there should be no problems with access to shelters at all. The relevant ministries, the Regional Military Administration and local governments were instructed to check the condition and accessibility of the shelters.

On the night of July 30, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine with 284 drones and 74 missiles of various types. The main areas of the night attack were the Kyiv and Lviv regions. One of the missiles ended the lives of a large family near Kryvyi Rih. Six people died there, including four children.

After the attack, Kyiv residents complained on social media that they were not allowed into the metro because the stations were crowded. Kyiv Metro responded that after the air raid alert, all stations were open and operated as shelters, and access for people was not restricted. In some cases, they could be asked to move from office premises to the platforms.

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