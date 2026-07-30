The White House reported that Melania Trump helped bring Ukrainian children home for the fifth time

The US First Lady Melania Trump has for the fifth time helped return home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

This was reported by the White House.

Melania Trump helped reunite a group of Ukrainian and Russian children with their families — five in total. No other details were given about where they were from or how old they were.

She added that she and her representative continue to work with Ukraine and Russia to return the children to their families.

In October 2025, Melania Trump said she had an "open channel of communication" with Putin after he responded to her letter about Ukrainian children, written in August.

According to “Bring Kids Back UA”, as of today, 2,414 children have been returned to Ukraine from the occupation, while another 1.6 million remain under the control of the Russian Federation. These children have either been deported, forcibly relocated to the Russian Federation, or are in temporarily occupied territory.

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