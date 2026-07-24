Poland proposed to the US to produce Patriot missiles together with Ukraine

During her visit to Washington, Polandʼs Deputy Minister of National Defense, Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, suggested that the United States produce interceptors for Patriot air defense systems jointly with Ukraine.

This is reported by the Polish agency PAP.

“And today we proposed that this be a trilateral cooperation, that is, between the United States, Ukraine, and also Poland — because it is about the safety of this production, so that it is simply carried out in a safe place,” she says.

Sobkowiak-Czarnecka also proposed that a "service center" for interceptor missiles be located in Poland, allegedly due to its geopolitical location and the rapid development of Polandʼs defense-industrial complex.

At the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8, the US President Donald Trump said that Kyiv would receive licenses to produce Patriot missiles. Zelensky said at the time that this agreement with Trump was "political in nature", and that diplomats and representatives of ministries would have to agree on all technical details in the future.

On July 23, Zelenskyy reported that the American defense company Raytheon is ready to jointly produce interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems with Ukraine.

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