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Poland proposed to the US to produce Patriot missiles together with Ukraine

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

During her visit to Washington, Polandʼs Deputy Minister of National Defense, Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, suggested that the United States produce interceptors for Patriot air defense systems jointly with Ukraine.

This is reported by the Polish agency PAP.

“And today we proposed that this be a trilateral cooperation, that is, between the United States, Ukraine, and also Poland — because it is about the safety of this production, so that it is simply carried out in a safe place,” she says.

Sobkowiak-Czarnecka also proposed that a "service center" for interceptor missiles be located in Poland, allegedly due to its geopolitical location and the rapid development of Polandʼs defense-industrial complex.

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