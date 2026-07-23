Russia warns of danger to shipping in the Black Sea due to Ukrainian drone attacks

Russia has warned all vessels in its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea about the danger of shipping due to increased attacks by Ukrainian drones.

This is stated in the weekly bulletin of the Russian Ministry of Defense, published on July 22, which is quoted by Bloomberg.

The warning applies to Russiaʼs exclusive economic zone, which extends up to 200 nautical miles from the coast and covers the approaches to key Russian ports, including Novorossiysk, one of the main oil export centers.

On the night of July 23, Novorossiysk temporarily banned vessel traffic from midnight to 5:00 AM due to the “security situation”. This could affect vessel loading, which usually takes place around the clock.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from July 8 to 20, Ukraine attacked at least 124 Russian-linked vessels in the Black and Azov Seas, including 89 tankers.