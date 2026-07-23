Ukraine has introduced new rules for conscription for volunteers, without appeals to TRC. How the mechanism will work

Ukraine has introduced new rules for conscription for volunteers. It is no longer necessary to contact TRC, as military unit commanders have been authorized to issue referrals to MMC.

This was reported by the Kyiv City TRC.

Once a volunteer receives permission from their commander, they will not be forcibly mobilized into the army for at least 5 days. The volunteer will be able to choose the part they wish to serve.

How the mechanism will work:

The volunteer needs to choose a vacancy in the unit and go through an interview;

receive a positive decision from the military unit;

submit an application to the commander about the desire to serve;

receive a referral to MMC and pass it;

arrive at the military unit and register there, after which, if necessary, undergo a military service.

The current procedure for registration for military service continues to apply for contract soldiers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the transformation of the Defense Forces on June 12. Among the changes are new contracts in the military, salaries of up to UAH 460 000, and a phased dismissal from service.

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