SBU: Russians once again used depleted uranium ammunition in strikes on Ukraine

SBU has identified six more cases where Russia used depleted uranium ammunition during attacks on the Chernihiv region.

This is stated in a statement from the special services.

According to the investigation, dangerous components were found in the “Geran-2” strike drones, which were used to shell the region in April-June 2026. According to SBU, the Russians use R-60M missiles in such drones, adapted for launch from UAVs.

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During the examination of the impact sites, experts recorded an 80-fold excess of the natural radiation background, and the level of gamma radiation from individual fragments reached 8.3-24 μSvph, compared to the permissible norm of 0.3 μSv/h.

The examination showed that the warheads of the missiles contained the isotopes of uranium-235 and uranium-238. SBU opened criminal proceedings under the article on war crimes.