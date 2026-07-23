Ships temporarily not entering Ukrainian ports due to Russian attacks

Foreign ships are not entering Ukrainian seaports due to Russian attacks. The government is working to resolve the issue.

This was reported by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, as early as July 21, four to five ships a day were calling at Ukrainian ports, but the next day, July 22, this stopped altogether. Vysotsky says that this is a decision by the shipowners, not a restriction on the part of Ukraine.

The minister also emphasized that the situation is changing dynamically, so it is too early to assess its long-term impact on exports. The minister also advised farmers, unless there is an urgent need, not to rush to sell their products, as there are enough places in Ukraine to store the harvest, in particular spring crops.

Russian attacks on foreign vessels in Ukrainian waters have become more frequent recently. In particular, on July 19, a strike on the Guinea-Bissau-flagged Golden Leo killed 10 people — crew members and a Ukrainian pilot .

. Ukraine is calling a UN Security Council meeting on July 27 over Russian attacks on ships in the Black Sea. The Foreign Ministry says the attacks on ships could lead to higher food prices in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and other regions.

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