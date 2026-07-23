EU ambassadors agreed on 21st package of sanctions against Russia — Babel sources

The EU Permanent Representatives Committee in Brussels adopted the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia this morning.

A European diplomat familiar with the negotiations informed the Babel correspondent about this.

According to the interlocutor, the negotiations were difficult. Technical work is currently underway to finalize the text of the sanctions package. The written approval procedure will be launched in the afternoon of July 23 and should be completed the same day in order to have time to extend the "price ceiling" on Russian oil.

Previously, the package was blocked by Greece: it was against the ban on European companies transporting Russian LNG to third countries. EU countries found a compromise:

companies were temporarily allowed to fulfill only those LNG transportation contracts that they concluded before February 24, 2022;

any expansion of such supplies to European operators was prohibited;

The Council of the EU will review these rules every year.

The FT previously specified that permission to transport Russian LNG, in particular, will be received by the Greek shipping company Dynagas. Since the beginning of 2025, the company has transported more than 10 million tons of Russian LNG on 11 vessels, making 144 voyages.

The 21st package of sanctions proposed by the European Commission includes, among other things, further restrictions on the Russian energy and financial sectors, a ban on entry into the EU for Russian military personnel, and a freeze on the maximum price for Russian oil.

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