Russians attacked Ukraine with six missiles and 168 UAVs. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of July 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with one “Iskander-M” ballistic missile, five Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles, and 168 strike UAVs.

The Air Force reports this.

The missiles flew from temporarily occupied Crimea, and “Shahed” drones (in particular jet-powered ones), “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and “Parody” simulator drones flew from the direction of Russia (Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk), temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 154 UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

11 Russian UAVs were shot down by the Air Defense Forces during the night in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Regional Military Administration reported. A ballistic missile and three guided aircraft failed to be shot down, while seven attack UAVs fell in nine locations, and debris fell in four.

Yesterday, July 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with four missiles and 260 UAVs. The air defense neutralized three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 204 UAVs in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

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