The court refused to lift the ban on the publication of the material by “Slidstvo.Info” and ACC about 143 apartments of the brother of the director of SBI

The Pechersk court refused to lift the ban on publishing an investigation into 143 real estate properties of the brother of the director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

This is reported by the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC).

This decision was made by Judge Serhiy Vovk of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv. He rejected all the investigatorsʼ arguments: they said that the Central Criminal Procedure Code and Slidstvo.Info had not proven that the need for such a ban had disappeared.

"Although all the information used by the journalists is publicly available and anyone can obtain it. [...] Moreover, the lawsuit against the journalists does not mention the brother of the SBI director at all, but Vovk ignored this argument as well," ACC emphasizes.

This ban became known on July 7. Then other media published the material.

What facts does the material from "Slidstvo.Info" and ACC provides?

Oleksandr Sukhachev is originally from Kharkiv. In 2007-2015, he was an individual entrepreneur, his business profile was real estate leasing. He also owned shares in various companies and was their manager. Oleksandr can be found in a photo of employees of the state-owned “Ukrgasbank” in 2025. In telephone contacts, he was signed as a representative of various banks.

In 2018-2020, he became the owner of 143 apartments in two Kharkiv residential neighborhoods: “IT-Park Manufaktura” and “Urban City”. They were built by “Stroy City”. Oleksandr Sukhachev bought apartments at book value (UAH 20-50 000), which was orders of magnitude lower than the market value. He then sold at least some of them (or all).

Oleksandr Sukhachev has a brother, Oleksiy Sukhachev. He graduated from the Kharkiv Law Academy and began his law enforcement career in SBU. During the years when his brother became the owner of the apartments, he worked in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and did military service in the Foreign Intelligence Service.

In 2021, the National Police began investigating the work of “Stroy City”. It inspected eight residential complexes in Kharkiv. According to the investigation, the developer illegally seized the land and built on it. During searches at “Stroy City”, the police found seals and financial documentation of Oleksandr Sukhachevʼs company — presumably, he was associated with this developer and was not an ordinary buyer.

In December 2022, the Deputy Prosecutor General assigned the investigation of the “Stroy City” case to the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation. At that time, the State Bureau was headed by Oleksiy Sukhachev. The State Bureau investigated the case for some time, no suspicions were announced to anyone. In August 2025, the proceedings were transferred to the National Police, where they were eventually closed.

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