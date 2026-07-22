The UAV Forces hit 13 Russian ships in two days

The UAV Forces hit 13 Russian vessels in two days in the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert Brovdi (“Madyar”).

Among the attacked vessels were one tanker, ten dry cargo ships, and two tugboats. In total, as part of Operation “MoLoChKa” from July 6 to 22, the UAV Forces hit 196 vessels. Of these, 126 were in the Sea of Azov, and another 70 were in the Black Sea.

In addition, as part of Operation Crimean Switch Off, on July 21-22, the UAV Forces attacked 13 energy facilities — 11 in temporarily occupied Crimea and two more in other occupied territories. In total, 117 energy targets were attacked from July 1 to 22 as part of this operation.

The Defense Forces attacked three tankers, a bridge, air defenses, and Russian UAV control points on July 20. The vessels were used to transport Russian oil, petroleum products, and fuel.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.