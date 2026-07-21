The Moldovan government led by Prime Minister Vasile Tofan received a vote of confidence from parliament

The Moldovan government, led by newly elected Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, has received a vote of confidence from parliament — it was approved by 53 deputies from the ruling “Action” and Solidarity party.

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Tofan stated that the new government has five priorities, namely:

economic development;

accession to the EU;

optimization of the state system;

strengthening security;

improving the quality of life for citizens.

Tofan previously said that he did not consider his appointment an achievement, but rather a "great responsibility".

On July 3, former Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu reported his resignation. This happened against the backdrop of a series of corruption scandals in the country. Subsequently, President Maia Sandu nominated businessman Vasile Tofan as a candidate for the post of prime minister. Already on July 18, Tofan presented his team.

Who is Vasyl Tofan?

Vasile Tofan is an entrepreneur and co-founder of the public movement "Europe 2028". He is also an investor in the Ukrainian-American fund Horizon Capital, which manages assets worth approximately $1.6 billion and specializes in investments in Ukraine and Moldova.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Tofan studied at Erasmus University Rotterdam and Harvard Business School, and has worked in banking, winemaking, industrial packaging, venture capital, and media. He is fluent in English, French, Dutch, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Tofan adheres to liberal economic views, advocates for reducing the state sector, attracting investors, and radical reform of local government. In particular, he proposed eliminating districts and creating 40 municipalities in Moldova.

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