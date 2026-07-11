The President of Moldova has introduced a candidate for the post of Prime Minister of the country. Who is he

Moldovan President Maia Sandu nominated a candidate for the post of prime minister on July 11. The candidate was businessman Vasile Tofan.

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Tofanʼs candidacy was supported by the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), which has a majority in parliament. He now has 15 days to form a government and its program and present them to parliament for approval.

Tofan himself said he did not consider his appointment an achievement, but rather a “great responsibility”. He said his top priorities as prime minister would be restarting the Moldovan economy and “restoring and strengthening citizens’ trust in state power”.

Who is Vasile Tofan?

Vasile Tofan is an entrepreneur and co-founder of the public movement "Europe 2028". He is also an investor in the Ukrainian-American fund Horizon Capital, which manages assets worth approximately $1.6 billion and specializes in investments in Ukraine and Moldova.

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Tofan studied at Erasmus University Rotterdam and Harvard Business School, and has worked in banking, winemaking, industrial packaging, venture capital, and media. He is fluent in English, French, Dutch, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Tofan adheres to liberal economic views, advocates for reducing the state sector, attracting investors, and radical reform of local government. In particular, he proposed eliminating districts and creating 40 municipalities in Moldova.

On July 3, Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu reported his resignation. He had headed the Moldovan government since the fall of 2025. Munteanu explained his decision by saying that he “can no longer exercise his powers in accordance with his principles and beliefs”. The prime minister’s resignation was preceded by a series of corruption scandals in Moldovan government structures in June.

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