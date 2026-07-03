Moldovan Prime Minister Munteanu resigns after a series of corruption scandals

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu has declared his resignation, amid a series of corruption scandals in the country.

He reported this on Facebook.

"The moment I realize that I can no longer fulfill my mandate in accordance with my principles and beliefs, I choose to leave," he commented.

At a press conference, Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that she had no disputes with Munteanu, and no one had interfered with his work.

Munteanu began his term as Prime Minister of Moldova in the fall of 2025. He lived in Ukraine for over 20 years, but moved when the war began.

Александру Мунтяну / Facebook

What is happening in Moldova?

Munteanu did not give a reason for his decision, but a scandal erupted in Moldova on May 18. In a ZdG investigation, journalists found out that the head of the state-owned civil aviation safety company MOLDATSA Dumitru Vangeli had a fake Canadian higher education diploma and a fake pilotʼs license. He was fired.

The Director of the Public Property Agency Roman Kozhukhar also resigned due to the fact that Vangeli won the Agencyʼs competition with forged documents.

The cousin of the President of Moldova Anastasia Taburceanu, who worked as a communications specialist at MOLDATSA, also resigned. Journalists published information that she got the position without a competition and earned approximately 75 000 lei per month (approximately UAH 193 000). After that, the size of Taburceanuʼs salary caused criticism in the public sphere, and she said that she would return the money.

Also on July 2, State Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Tetyana Nistorike was detained. She is suspected of bribery related to the resumption of feed imports from Ukraine.

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