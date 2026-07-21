In Hungary, searches were carried out at the offices of Orbanʼs “Fidesz” party

The offices of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbanʼs “Fidesz” party have been searched. Politisila claims that the premises contained internet servers and accuses the authorities of trying to shut down the party.

This is stated in the partyʼs statement on its Facebook page.

“Fidesz” also said that prosecutors’ investigators had arrived without warning. They said this was the first time Hungary had seen such a raid since the fall of communism in 1990. The Hungarian news portal 24.hu reported that the raids were related to an investigation into “embezzlement and other criminal offenses” at the National Cultural Foundation (NKA).

Prime Minister Péter Magyar said he was waiting for full information about the searches from prosecutors. Hungary has also begun investigating former Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártóʼs ties to Russia.

The current leader of the Hungarian “Fidesz” party is Orban, who was re-elected on June 13. He was one of its founders in 1988.

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