Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said that the country has begun investigating former Foreign Minister Peter Szijjartoʼs ties to Russia.

This is reported by the Hungarian media outlet Telex.

Magyar previously accused Szijjártó of treason. Details of the case are currently being withheld due to a number of secret documents, which could affect the course of the investigation. However, the Hungarian prime minister promised to immediately report any information that could be made public.

Yesterday, Szijjarto reported that he had found a new job and was therefore resigning from his parliamentary mandate. He has taken a job at Chinese automaker BYD. The company clarified that Szijjarto will hold a “global international position” and will not be part of the management of the Hungarian division.

Previously, the former Hungarian Foreign Minister stated that he had never served the interests of Russia. However, Szijjártó maintained ties with Russia and repeatedly traveled there on official visits. The Hungarian politician also often spoke out against military aid to Ukraine.

On April 8, the Hungarian media outlet Vsquare published an investigation alleging that Szijjártó coordinated with Russia actions against the interests of Ukraine and the EU. He discussed his actions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

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