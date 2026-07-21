Ukrainian military shot down a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet and Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Kursk.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Bussol-S radar station in the Kherson region was also hit. This station is designed to detect, track, and provide coordinates to surface (sea) targets, increasing the effectiveness of coastal water area control by the coast guard units of the Russian Navy.

In addition, the Defense Forces attacked Russian warehouses in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kursk regions and Russian drone control points in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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