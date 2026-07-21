Ukrainian servicewomen for the first time received bulletproof vests that take into account the female anatomy

Female servicewomen of combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received body armor designed with the female anatomy in mind for the first time. The Defense Procurement Agency this year purchased the first batch of 2 000 such body armor for UAH 47 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

In addition to the standard elements of the body armor, the kit includes a damping and climate support. This is a constructive solution that helps:

improve the fit of the body armor;

reduce pressure in the frontal zone;

provide additional ventilation during use.

The body armor is made of ceramic composite materials, has an enhanced level of protection, and is designed in the MM-14 camouflage pattern.

Such anatomical body armor fits better to the body, provides proper protection, does not restrict movement, and reduces the risk of injury during combat missions.

This is only the first purchase of body armor for female servicemen. After the product is put into use, the Agency, together with the Ministry of Defense and the military, will collect feedback from servicemen. This will help assess how convenient and effective the product is in use, what can be improved, and also take these suggestions into account during subsequent purchases.

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