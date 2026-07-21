“SkyFall” introduced a new version of the P1-SUN interceptor drone, which shoots down “Shahed” jets

Ukrainian company “SkyFall” has introduced a new model of the high-speed interceptor drone P1-SUN. The drone, called the P1-SUN Jetkiller, has already passed combat tests and shot down more than a dozen “Shahed” jet drones.

Reuters reports this.

The drone was presented at the international air show in Farnborough, UK. “SkyFall” said that work on the modernized version began about three months ago. Serial production of the P1-SUN “Jetkiller” is planned to begin in August.

According to the developers, the P1-SUN “Jetkiller” is a faster version of the basic interceptor that the Ukrainian military has been using since the end of 2025. The maximum speed of the new drone is up to 370 kmph, while the previous model developed up to 310 kmph.

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The company also noted that the basic modification of the P1-SUN has destroyed more than 5 500 Russian “Shahed” drones since its first combat use in November 2025. Currently, “SkyFall” production capacity allows it to produce up to 50 000 such drones per month.

“SkyFall” also said that the basic P1-SUN model, which was first deployed in November 2025, has already destroyed over 5 500 “Shaheds”. SkyFall can currently produce up to 50 000 of these drones per month.

Also during the exhibition, the Ukrainian company “General Chereshnya” said that it is completing the development of a modernized version of the Bullet interceptor with a speed of over 400 kmph. At the same time, the British-Ukrainian “Firebolt Engineering” has already tested the Griffen jet interceptor, which currently develops up to 350 kmph and is to receive a new engine for speeds up to 400 kmph.

In recent months, Russia has increasingly deployed jet-powered versions of the “Shahed”, which can reach speeds of up to 500 kmph. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, approximately 15-20% of the drones of this type launched by the Russians are already equipped with jet engines.

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