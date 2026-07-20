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American company Lockheed Martin will create cheaper missiles for “Patriot”. They will be produced with European partners

Author:
Khrystyna Pitsuriak
Date:

American defense company Lockheed Martin has reported the creation of a new interceptor missile for the “Patriot” system, which will be significantly cheaper than previous munitions.

Reuters writes about this.

The new missile is called the PAC-3 Adapted Capability Effector (ACE). It will cost half the price of the current PAC-3 MSE missile, which costs about $4 million per unit. The company added that initial production will begin within 36 months. The weapons will be developed and manufactured together with American and European industrial partners.

Reuters believes that the release of a cheaper interceptor by an American company highlights how the largest defense companies are responding to growing competition.

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