Beskrestnov became Zelenskyʼs advisor on the development of technological areas of defense

Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov was appointed as a freelance advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the development of technological areas of defense.

This is stated in a decree on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

Earlier, after the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Beskrestnov reported that he was no longer his advisor. The same statement was made by another advisor to Fedorov, Serhiy Sternenko.

Today, the government appointed a new interim defense minister of Ukraine Yevhen Khmara. On July 15, Fedorov was dismissed from the post of defense minister, which sparked a wave of protests on July 16. Participants gathered in Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, Rivne, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk. Protests continue today.

Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov is a Ukrainian specialist in the field of military radio technologies. Since April 2022, he has been consulting and training military units and other law enforcement agencies. On April 20, Beskrestnov was assassinated — the Russians attacked his house with a drone and he was injured.

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