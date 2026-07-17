EU imposes new sanctions against Russia over deadly attacks on Kyiv on July 1 and 5

In response to Russian aggression against Ukraine, including the recent deadly attacks on Kyiv on the night of July 1 and 5 and deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure, the Council of the EU has imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

One person and five companies were subject to restrictions — all of them are part of the Russian military-industrial complex and are involved in the production of drones.

All five companies are part of the ABS Electro group, which develops and manufactures electronic and radio-electronic components for “Shahed” and “Geran”-type drones, making them more resistant to electronic warfare means.

In addition, several companies produce automated control systems for the Russian energy sector, which is one of the key sources of revenue for the Russian government.

The chairwoman of the board of directors of the ABS “Electro” group of companies and the director of several enterprises within this group Iryna Kharisova was also added to the sanctions list.

In parallel, the EU is working on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. It was expected to be approved on July 13, but this has not happened yet. Bloomberg wrote that one of the most controversial issues remains the proposal to ban former Russian military personnel from entering the EU. Also, one of the key elements of the sanctions package should be a review of the prices of Russian oil.

The Financial Times reported on July 16, citing sources, thatGreece is blocking the 21st package of sanctions because of restrictions on Russian gas. The country wants to protect the shipping company Dynagas, which transports Russian liquefied natural gas.

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