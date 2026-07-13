The EU has still not agreed on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. It was expected to be approved today

EU foreign ministers have not yet been able to agree on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. It was expected to be approved today at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

Despite several rounds of talks between ambassadors ahead of the meeting, the 27 member states have still not reached an agreement. Bloomberg writes that one of the most contentious issues remains the proposal to ban former Russian military personnel from entering the EU.

France and Italy are opposed to this, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. The partners also have doubts about the proposal to limit the export of Russian liquefied natural gas.

According to Bloombergʼs sources, discussions on the sanctions package against Russia may continue today in Paris, where several European leaders are participating in a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Ukraine.

One of the key elements of the sanctions package should be a review of Russian oil prices. Last year, the EU introduced a mechanism under which the ceiling price is automatically reviewed every six months and set at 15% below the average market price of Russian Urals oil.

It is currently $44.10 per barrel, and the next review is scheduled for July 15. Because of this, writes Bloomberg, EU countries are seeking to reach a compromise on a new package of sanctions as soon as possible.

On July 13, a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” will be held at the National House of Invalids in Paris. It will be chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, along with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he will present the Ukrainian FREYA Anti-Ballistic Program at the event. This involves the production of a mass and cheaper analogue of the “Patriot” systems.

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