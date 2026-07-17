It became known who will head “Naftogaz” instead of Serhiy Koretsky

The companyʼs commercial director Serhiy Fedorenko was appointed the new head of “Naftogaz”.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This decision was made by the supervisory board of “Naftogaz”. Fedorenko replaced Serhiy Koretsky, who was appointed Prime Minister yesterday.

Fedorenko has over 10 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Previously, he was a member of the board of PJSC “Ukrnafta”, where he was responsible for the purchase and sale of petroleum products, supply logistics, gas and electricity trading, management and development of the gas station network, as well as B2B fuel sales to corporate clients.

Before “Ukrnafta”, Fedorenko worked as the Director for Commercial Affairs of JSC “Ukrgazvydobuvannya” (2015–2023), where he was also a member of the board. In parallel, he headed the company “Naftogaz” Oil Trading in 2019–2022. In 2022–2023, he served as a volunteer in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He holds a Masterʼs degree in Political Science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and an MBA from the Kyiv School of Economics.

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