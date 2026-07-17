Russians attacked Ukraine at night with eight missiles and 130 drones. How many were neutralized by air defense

On the night of July 17, the Russian army struck Ukraine with a Kh-31P anti-radar missile, seven Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles, and 130 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and “Italmas” UAVs, as well as “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians attacked from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo, Oryol, Donetsk, and Hvardiyske.

The air defense neutralized five guided missiles and 115 drones. Two missiles and eight UAVs were hit in seven places. Debris fell in five locations.

In particular, the Russians struck Odesa — two people were killed, 10 more were injured. Among the dead was a woman who was walking with her children in a park during the missile attack. The attack damaged more than 10 houses. In the Odesa region, the attack caused fires — cars caught fire.

Also at night, the Russians struck Sumy with guided aerial bombs. The attack damaged buildings.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.