Serhiy Koretsky submitted a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada regarding candidates for the government. Who can join it

The new Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has submitted a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada regarding his candidates who may join the government.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Koretsky proposes the following candidates for government positions:

Denys Shmyhal to the position of First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Energy of Ukraine;

to the position of First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Energy of Ukraine; Tetyana Berezhna to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine — Minister of Culture of Ukraine;

to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine — Minister of Culture of Ukraine; Vsevolod Chentsov to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine;

to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine; Vitaliy Bezhin to the position of Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine;

to the position of Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine; Matviy Bidny to the position of Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine;

to the position of Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine; Andriy Butenko to the position of Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine;

to the position of Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine; Ivan Vyhivskyi to the position of Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;

to the position of Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Taras Vysotsky to the position of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;

to the position of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine; Mykola Kalashnyk to the position of Minister of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine;

to the position of Minister of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine; Vitaliy Kim to the position of Minister of Veterans Affairs;

to the position of Minister of Veterans Affairs; Oleksandr Kravchenko to the position of Minister of Economy and Environment;

to the position of Minister of Economy and Environment; Viktor Lyashko to the position of Minister of Health of Ukraine;

to the position of Minister of Health of Ukraine; Serhiy Marchenko to the position of Minister of Finance of Ukraine;

to the position of Minister of Finance of Ukraine; Denys Maslov to the position of Minister of Justice of Ukraine;

to the position of Minister of Justice of Ukraine; Denys Ulyutin to the position of Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine;

to the position of Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine; Oksana Ferchuk to the position of Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

The new prime minister has not yet announced a candidate for the position of defense minister. His duties are currently being performed by Mikhail Fedorov.

Koretsky was today voted for as Prime Minister of Ukraine by 289 MPs, with one against. He will be sworn in after the government is appointed. Koretsky replaced Yulia Svyrydenko in the post.

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