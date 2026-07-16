Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles and 146 drones. Kyiv was under attack

On the night of July 16, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 13 missiles of various types, 5 "Banderol" loitering munitions, and 146 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and “Italmas” types, and “Parody” type simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized three ballistic missiles and 129 enemy drones.

Meanwhile, five ballistic missiles, an anti-radar missile, and 16 drones hit 16 moons. Debris fell in seven more locations.

In particular, the Russians struck Kyiv at night — two people were killed, five more were injured. In the Darnytsky and Svyatoshynsky districts, fires broke out in warehouses, cars were burning, they were extinguished.

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The Russian army also struck two districts of Kharkiv. The attack caused a fire. In Odesa, the strike damaged a gas station and an educational institution.

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