The Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Pavlo Elizarov submitted a report for dismissal after the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of Minister of Defense.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

In his post, he also noted: “I believe that the removal of Mykhailo Fedorov is a great evil for the countryʼs defense capabilities.”

The report itself states that the dismissal of Fedorov, who was a reformer in the air defense sector, will cause numerous casualties and destruction in Ukraine.

Павло Єлізаров / Facebook

Last night, Mykhailo Fedorov reported that he would resign from his post as head of the Ministry of Defense. Prior to this, a number of media outlets and peopleʼs deputies wrote that President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to replace him.

What is known about Pavlo Elizarov?

Pavlo Yelizarov is a Ukrainian military commander, an officer in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He headed the “Lasar” combat unit, which specializes in the use of drones and high-precision target strikes.

Under Yelizarovʼs leadership, the unit became one of the most effective in the Defense Forces: its fighters destroyed a significant number of armored vehicles and artillery of the Russian army and were consistently among the leaders of the "Army of Drones" project.

Yelizarov is considered one of the first commanders to systematically implement modern drone tactics on the battlefield, combining technology with practical combat experience. Yelizarov was appointed Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in January 2026.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.