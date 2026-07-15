From today, the bus and subway fare in Kyiv increases to 30 UAH

Starting today, July 15, the bus and subway fare in Kyiv has increased — now one trip costs UAH 30.

The fare increase was reported on July 10, and after public discussion, some prices were adjusted.

For passengers who regularly use public transport, a discount system will apply:

1—9 trips — UAH 30 per trip;

10-19 trips — UAH 28.90;

20—29 — UAH 27.80;

30—39 — UAH 26.60;

40—49 — UAH 25.50;

50 trips — UAH 25.

Monthly passes are also available, in which case one trip will cost approximately 23 hryvnias. An unlimited pass will cost UAH 3 656 (the price was reduced by 25% after public discussion).

Benefits are retained:

students will pay 50% of the cost of the monthly travel pass;

students will travel for free during the school year, and will pay 25% in the summer.

Starting August 1, they plan to launch a transfer ticket for UAH 60, which will allow unlimited transfers between all types of public transport within 90 minutes.

Trips purchased on a transport card before July 14 can be used until September 14, 2026. After that, their value will not be lost — the funds will be automatically returned to the transport card balance.

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