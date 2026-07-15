From today, the bus and subway fare in Kyiv increases to 30 UAH

Starting today, July 15, the bus and subway fare in Kyiv has increased — now one trip costs UAH 30.
The fare increase was reported on July 10, and after public discussion, some prices were adjusted.
For passengers who regularly use public transport, a discount system will apply:
- 1—9 trips — UAH 30 per trip;
- 10-19 trips — UAH 28.90;
- 20—29 — UAH 27.80;
- 30—39 — UAH 26.60;
- 40—49 — UAH 25.50;
- 50 trips — UAH 25.
Monthly passes are also available, in which case one trip will cost approximately 23 hryvnias. An unlimited pass will cost UAH 3 656 (the price was reduced by 25% after public discussion).
Benefits are retained:
- students will pay 50% of the cost of the monthly travel pass;
- students will travel for free during the school year, and will pay 25% in the summer.
Starting August 1, they plan to launch a transfer ticket for UAH 60, which will allow unlimited transfers between all types of public transport within 90 minutes.
Trips purchased on a transport card before July 14 can be used until September 14, 2026. After that, their value will not be lost — the funds will be automatically returned to the transport card balance.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.