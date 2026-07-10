New fares approved in Kyiv — one trip will cost UAH 30

In Kyiv, starting July 15, public transport will cost UAH 30.

The corresponding order was signed by Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

The new fare will apply to the metro, buses, trams, trolleybuses and funicular. For passengers who regularly use public transport, a system of discounts will apply when recharging the transport card. The cost of one trip will depend on the number of trips purchased:

1—9 trips — UAH 30;

10—19 — UAH 28.90;

20—29 — UAH 27.80;

30—39 — UAH 26.60;

40—49 — UAH 25.50;

50 — UAH 25.

An unlimited monthly pass for the metro, bus, tram, trolleybus, and funicular will cost UAH 4 875.

Preferential conditions remain for students and pupils. For example, students will pay 50% of the cost of a monthly pass, and pupils during summer vacation — 25% (during the school year — free).

For city guests, special unlimited passes are provided:

for 24 hours — UAH 375;

for 48 hours — UAH 563;

for 72 hours — UAH 750.

Starting August 1, a transfer ticket for UAH 60 will also be introduced. It will allow you to transfer between the metro and ground transport for 90 minutes without restrictions.

Trips purchased before July 14 at the old price of UAH 8 will be valid until September 14, 2026. After that, the unused balance will be automatically transferred to the cash equivalent on the transport card.

Why are they raising the price?

The last time fares in the capital were revised was in 2018. The Kyiv City State Administration explains the need to update tariffs by the need to bring them closer to an economically justified level and by the increase in transport companiesʼ costs for electricity, fuel, labor, and infrastructure maintenance. Another reason is the reduction in passenger traffic.

The Kyiv City State Administration notes that the current cost of transportation in Kyiv remains one of the lowest among large cities in Ukraine, despite the constant increase in transportation costs.

According to calculations by transport companies, the economically justified tariff for 2026 is UAH 64.60 for a trip on the metro and UAH 44.14 for ground public transport.

At the same time, the costs included in the draft tariffs for 2026 were calculated based on the actual costs of transport enterprises for 2025, the projected increase in prices, as well as updated costs for salaries and energy resources.

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