Russians kill three people in Odesa. In total, they launched 2 missiles and 122 drones into Ukraine

On the night of July 15, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 122 attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 101 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Two missiles and 18 strike UAVs hit 19 locations, with debris falling in seven more places.

Consequences of Russian attacks in the regions

Russian troops attacked Odesa on July 15, killing at least three people and injuring three more.

Kherson was also under attack in the morning: a local resident was injured in a drone attack and is in the hospital.

A man was killed in a Russian attack in the Chernihiv region — a Russian drone hit the territory of his house.

The Zhytomyr region was also affected, where a gas station was hit. Two people were hospitalized.

And late in the evening of July 14, Russian troops fired on Sumy, previously with cluster munitions. Seven people were injured.

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