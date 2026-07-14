A court in Turkey has decided to put Netanyahu on the international wanted list for crimes against humanity

The Turkish court, which is considering the case of the interception of the humanitarian "Sumud Flotilla", has decided to issue an Interpol "red notice" for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — that is, to put him on the international wanted list.

This was reported by the Turkish news channel Halk TV.

It is important to understand that a "red notice" is not an international arrest warrant, but only a wanted notice. Each country decides whether to detain such a person — in accordance with its own legislation.

Netanyahu and the other defendants are suspected of a number of serious crimes, including crimes against humanity, genocide, torture, unlawful deprivation of liberty, and kidnapping.

This decision was made in the case of the Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission organized by pro-Palestinian activists that attempted to break the Israeli naval blockade and deliver aid to the Gaza Strip.

What preceded

Israel has regularly intercepted vessels from this flotilla. For example, one such mission was intercepted in the summer of 2025, when activist Greta Thunberg was on board one of the boats.

And in September, during another attempt to “break the blockade of Gaza”, the flotilla reported that a drone had attacked Greta Thunberg’s ship in the Mediterranean. The fire damaged the main deck and storage facilities.

In May 2026, the flotilla organized another mission to break the blockade of Gaza. At that time, Israeli forces detained 430 people aboard 50 ships. The mission participants later accused Israel of torturing them after their detention.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.