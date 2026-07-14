The Verkhovna Rada equalized the rights of former convicts who were mobilized to other categories of military personnel

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 15225, which equalizes the rights of former convicted military personnel to other defenders of Ukraine. 309 MPs voted for this decision.

The Verkhovna Rada reported this on Telegram.

The document guarantees former convicts the same rights as other military personnel: annual leave, access to treatment after injuries, the possibility of transfer to rear units or the Central Military District due to health conditions, an expanded list of reasons for discharge from military service. The document also protects female military personnel in this category: they will have the right to maternity leave and childcare.

In total, since May 2024, more than 12 000 people from places of imprisonment have joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 17, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law allowing convicted prisoners to voluntarily mobilize into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The law allows prisoners to be released on parole (by court decision) for military service under a contract.

However, only those sentenced to restrictions or imprisonment for minor offenses can use this opportunity. At the same time, those convicted of the intentional murder of two or more people, rape, sexual violence, terrorism, and treason will not be able to mobilize.

Also, those convicted of violating traffic rules while intoxicated and for especially serious corruption crimes will not be allowed to replace their punishment with the opportunity to fight.

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