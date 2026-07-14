Bulgaria leaves the “Coalition of the Willing”

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev reported that his country is withdrawing from the "Coalition of the Willing". The country did not send a representative to the meeting held in Paris on July 13.
Bloomberg writes about this.
According to the Bulgarian Prime Minister, they will not participate in the coalition that “advocates for continued financial and military assistance to Ukraine”. He believes that “a powerful diplomatic initiative” can end the war.
Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov stated on June 9 thatThe government plans to stop arms supplies to Ukraine. He explained that Ukraine needs more people, not more weapons. He later commented on his statement and said that the country is stopping the supply of weapons and ammunition from the Bulgarian army warehouses, not the sale of weapons.
- Bulgaria is one of the largest producers of Soviet-style ammunition among EU states, which was extremely important for Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale war. Since 2022, the country has sent 13 packages of military aid, but has kept their cost and contents secret.
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