A development company linked to the brother of the head of SBI sued “Slidstvo.Info”. Journalists were investigating his property

The “Parkovy-2” company demands that the court prohibit “Slidstvo.Info” and the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) from publishing information about the real estate of Oleksandr Sukhachev, the brother of the head of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Oleksiy Sukhachev.

This is reported by "Slidstvo.Info".

On July 13, “Parkovy-2” LLC filed a lawsuit against “Slidstvo.Info”, the Anti-Corruption Center, and journalist Alina Stryzhak after the editorial office sent a request to prepare an investigation into the property of the brother of the director of the State Bureau of Investigation.

In the lawsuit, the “Parkovy-2” company claims that journalists are illegally collecting personal data and commercial information. The developer asks the court to prohibit the publication of information about investment contracts, investment amounts, and real estate that became the subject of a journalistic investigation.

The company also claims that information about real estate and concluded agreements is part of the private life of an individual and contains the developerʼs trade secrets.

The plaintiff claims that he appealed to the court even before the investigation was released, since the very preparation of the material allegedly creates a risk of disclosure of confidential information.

At the same time, media lawyer Oksana Maksymenyuk noted that the claims coincide with the measures to secure the claim that were previously applied by the court.

"This indicates that the court decided the lawsuit before considering its merits and restricted the dissemination of socially important information," says Maksymenyuk.

What preceded

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has banned “Slidstvo.Info” and the Anti-Corruption Center from publishing an investigation into the property of the brother of the director of the State Bureau of Investigation Oleksiy Sukhachev.

Journalists claim to have discovered 143 apartments and offices belonging to Oleksandr Sukhachev, the brother of the SBI head Oleksiy Sukhachev.

The author of the material Alina Stryzhak sent a request for comment to the director of the State Bureau of Investigation and “Parkovy-2” LLC, after which the company went to court and asked to ban publication of the investigation. The court sided with her.

The Central Criminal Investigation Commission and “Slidstvo.Info” consider this decision illegal and plan to appeal it.

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