Britain to join EU loan program to support Ukraine for €90 billion

Britain will join the EUʼs €90 billion loan program to support Ukraine. The European Union and Britain have signed an agreement on Londonʼs participation in the Ukraine Support Loan program.

This was reported by the European Commission.

Britainʼs participation will allow Ukraine to purchase weapons from a wider range of manufacturers under this program, including British ones. Britain will pay part of the programʼs costs depending on the amounts of contracts that Ukraine concludes with British companies. The program is intended to provide Ukraine with funding for the next two years.

In June, Ukraine already received €7.1 billion under this program: €3.2 billion went to budget support, almost €3.9 billion to defense. Another tranche for defense needs is expected this week.

Ukraine signed and ratified the agreement to receive the Ukraine Support Loan in late May. On June 25, the European Union disbursed the first tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, amounting to over €3 billion, within the framework of the €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan.

The Ukraine Support Loan is a European Union credit instrument of up to €90 billion, designed for 2026-2027. €60 billion of this amount will be allocated to Ukraineʼs defense needs.

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