Bloomberg: Ukrainian attacks push Russian oil refining volumes to lowest level since 2005

Oil refining volumes in Russia have reached their lowest level since 2005. In the past 100 days, Ukraine has damaged 24 of Russiaʼs 34 major oil refineries.

Bloomberg writes about this.

According to EA Analytics, Russiaʼs average crude oil refining rate since the beginning of July was 3.91 million barrels per day, the lowest level since March 2005. Thatʼs more than 1.4 million barrels per day below last yearʼs average.

According to Bloomberg, Ukraine has attacked Russian oil facilities at least 50 times in the past 100 days, damaging 24 of 34 major refineries. A report by the International Energy Agency said that since early May, Ukrainian drones have attacked more than half of Russia’s oil refining capacity.

Search engine statistics in Russia show that Russians searched for “how to make gasoline” over 17 000 times in June, the highest number since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia is facing an ongoing fuel crisis amid Ukraineʼs attacks on its oil refineries. Since April 1 of this year, Russia has imposed a ban on gasoline exports, and in early June, the Russian government banned the export of aviation kerosene for the first time.

In total, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of August 2025 , losses to the Russian oil industry due to Ukrainian strikes have reached $13.5 billion. Due to the latest Ukrainian attacks, Russia has lost 42.74% of the total capacity of its oil refineries.

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