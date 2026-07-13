Oil depot, 15 ships and hangars with military equipment. SBU and the UAV Forces reported on the consequences of the night attack on Russia and Crimea

On the night of July 13, Ukrainian drones attacked 15 more Russian navy vessels, an oil depot in the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation, and a number of Russian military facilities.

According to the commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, seven tankers, five dry cargo ships, a ferry, and two tugboats were attacked that night. In total, in the eight days of Operation "MoLoChka", the Ukrainian military has already attacked 105 vessels.

Also that night, the UAV Forces struck nine energy facilities in occupied Crimea and destroyed an S-400 launcher, a Tor air defense system, and two radar complexes.

Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports that more than 10 Russian military, logistics, and fuel facilities in Crimea have been attacked. These are: