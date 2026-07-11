There are already 12 victims in Kyiv from the night attack. During the day, the Russians attacked Sumy, Odesa and Slovyansk

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of July 11 has risen to 12. During the day, the Russians again massively attacked regions of Ukraine. Among the dead and injured are children.

The Russians fired guided bombs at Sumy. Two of the bombs hit a road and a bus stop, and another hit an infrastructure facility.

As of 5:00 PM, four people have died, including a 13-year-old girl. Another 17 people were injured. A car dealership, gas station, restaurant, apartment buildings, and cars were damaged in the city.

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Russian forces launched a missile strike on Odesa, hitting a civilian infrastructure facility. Two people were killed and three more were injured, two of them in hospitals.

A Russian air bomb hit a private house in Slovyansk, Donetsk region. A 67-year-old man was killed in the strike, while a woman and two other men suffered mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and contusions.

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Also during the day, Kharkiv was under attack by drones — 8 people were injured in the Nemyshlyansky district, and a 14-year-old girl in Shevchenkivsky. Russians also attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region — four people were injured there, two of whom were hospitalized.

In Zaporizhzhia, a woman was injured and houses and infrastructure were damaged due to shelling of the Bilenivska community.

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