The Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles and over 120 drones. Kyiv was under attack

On the night of July 11, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with six “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, six guided and anti-radar missiles, and 121 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” drones, and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized two guided missiles and 111 drones. However, ballistic and two guided missiles and seven drones hit 11 places, and debris fell in three places.

In particular, 11 people were injured in Kyiv, including a child. In Solomyansky, Darnytsky, and Dniprovsky districts, the attack damaged houses and caused fires. The strike also damaged a railway facility, a transformer, offices, and warehouses.

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A fire broke out in the Kyiv region due to the attack — it was extinguished.

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