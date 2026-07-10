The Russians attacked the Odesa region with missiles, and the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions with guided aerial bombs. Among the injured and dead are children

During the afternoon and evening of July 10, Russian troops attacked the Odesa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Babel has compiled the main information about the consequences as of 10:15 PM.

Zaporizhzhia

At around 4:00 PM, the Russians attacked the city center with aerial bombs. One person was killed and 29 others were injured, including a child. A six-year-old boy was hospitalized with acute stress reaction.

At least 15 private homes in the city were damaged and destroyed by the attack.

Donetsk region

From 15:00 to 15:20, Russian troops launched seven strikes with guided aerial bombs on the city of Kramatorsk and the village of Bilenke.

The shelling killed four people, including a brother and sister (aged 14 and 18). Another 13 people were injured – six women and seven men, including the father of the deceased children.

High-rise and private buildings, as well as a store, were destroyed.

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Odesa region

In the evening, the Russians attacked the regionʼs port infrastructure with cruise missiles. A dock operator was killed in the line of duty.

The attack damaged production facilities and equipment on the port operatorsʼ territory. One of the terminals caught fire.

Dnipropetrovsk region

The enemy attacked four districts of the region with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs more than 30 times a day. In total, five people were injured.

Private homes, a kindergarten, a school, infrastructure, a gas station, and cars were damaged in Nikopolsky, Kamyansky, Synelnykivsky, and Kryvyi Rih districts.

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