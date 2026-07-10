Bulgaria has changed its mind about blocking the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia. But it still asks to remove Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church from it

Bulgaria will not use its veto power to block the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus, although it has reservations about a number of points.

This position of the Bulgarian government was voiced by the countryʼs Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov, Novinite reports.

First of all, Bulgaria opposes the inclusion of Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). The government believes that this will not increase pressure on Russia or help stop the war against Ukraine, but will only contribute to fueling anti-European sentiment.

Bulgaria is also asking to remove former president and current shareholder of Russian oil company Lukoil Vagit Alekperov from the sanctions list. The government fears that sanctions could harm the work of Lukoil group companies, which are important for the Bulgarian economy.

In addition, Sofia fears that sanctions could complicate the arbitration dispute with Lukoil, which is demanding almost €3 billion from Bulgaria.

Another caveat concerns the supply of spare parts for the Sofia metro. The Bulgarian authorities believe that sanctions against certain Russian companies could complicate the maintenance of trains. The Bulgarian government did not specify which Russian companies are servicing the Sofia metro.

In addition, the Bulgarian government opposes restrictions on “Togliattikhimbank”, which is involved in the supply of Russian fertilizers, and Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, arguing that sport "should not be subject to sanctions".