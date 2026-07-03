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Bulgaria will not support EU sanctions against Russia unless Patriarch Kirill and co-founder of “Lukoil” in Bulgaria are removed from the list

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

Bulgaria has threatened not to support the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia if the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill and the co-founder of “Lukoil” in Bulgaria Vagit Alekperov are not excluded from it.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated this during a speech in parliament, BNR News reports.

Radev stressed that Bulgariaʼs position is related to the countryʼs energy interests. At the same time, he noted that the issue does not concern specific people, but a broader approach to shaping sanctions policy.

The new EU sanctions package is currently being agreed upon by member states. The decision is made unanimously, so the position of individual states may influence the final list of restrictions.

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