Politico: Italy opposes EU sanctions against Patriarch Kirill

Italy followed Bulgaria in opposing the European Unionʼs plans to impose sanctions on the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill.

This is reported by Politico, citing three European diplomats.

Politicoʼs interlocutors say that Romeʼs position is connected to the Vatican — Italy does not want to impose sanctions against the head of the Christian church, despite the fact that Patriarch Kirill has repeatedly publicly supported and justified Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In June, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that the country disagreed with sanctions against Russian Patriarch Kirill. He also said that Bulgaria would veto a new EU sanctions package against Russia, as the sanctions could hit Bulgariaʼs economy.

The EU first tried to put Kirill on a sanctions list in 2022, accusing him of supporting a full-scale invasion and spreading propaganda. But Hungary under Orban blocked the move, calling it a religious freedom issue.

In May, Euronews, citing sources, reported that EU ambassadors were discussing a "mini-package" of sanctions against a dozen people previously protected by former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Among them is Russian Patriarch Kirill. The EU hopes that Hungaryʼs new Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, will not block the decision.

The 21st package of sanctions against Russia was presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on June 9. However, the politician did not name any Russians who could fall under European sanctions.

At the same time, among von der Leyenʼs proposals was to ban entry into the EU of all Russians who fought against Ukraine. Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that Italy and France have doubts about this decision.

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