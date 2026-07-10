The Armed Forces of Ukraine will create a Long-Range Impact Command on the Russian Federation and Joint Rapid Reaction Forces

A special Long-Range Command for Impact on Russia and a Joint Rapid Reaction Force will be created within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky has already signed the relevant decrees.

This is stated in Zelenskyʼs video address and in decrees No. 593/2026 and No. 592/2026.

"This Command must concentrate 100% of available resources in order to further significantly reduce Russiaʼs war potential. The commander in this direction will be strong and definitely the most experienced," Zelensky commented on the creation of the Long-Range Impact Command.

As for the Joint Rapid Reaction Forces, according to the president, this will be a new component of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will combine the combat capabilities of attack aircraft, UAV systems, artillery, and other means. The goal is operational response at the front.

The commander of the 8th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Dmytro Voloshyn, will be appointed as the commander of the Joint Forces (the decree on the appointment has not yet been posted on the OPʼs website).

Separately, in a video address, Zelensky reported the transformation of the assault troops due to existing problems, in particular in the attitude towards the military. Law enforcement officers are working on this issue, and the president announced changes at the level of command of the assault troops.